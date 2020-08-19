Left Menu
Woman found living with father's body

The officer said according to preliminary investigations, the woman seems to be somewhat mentally retarded and that is the reason she could not understand that her father had died. The woman was living with her father's body for three days after he had passed away, they said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:39 IST
A woman stated to be mentally retarded was living with the body of her 90-year-old father for three days before it was recovered by police from Thakurpukur area of the city on Wednesday, an officer said. The officer said according to preliminary investigations, the woman seems to be somewhat mentally retarded and that is the reason she could not understand that her father had died.

The woman was living with her father's body for three days after he had passed away, they said. "The old man seems to have died at least three days back, but his daughter did not tell anyone. This morning she went out and spoke to a lady in the neighbourhood and said that her father was sleeping for a long time. Locals went to their flat to find foul smell coming out and the old man lying dead in a room," the Investigating Officer of the case said.

Body of the deceased was sent for post mortem and a probe has been started into the matter, he said. "Things will be more clear once the postmortem report comes. However, we are talking to the relatives of the family," the officer said.

