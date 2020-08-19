Three sisters go missing in UP's Baghpat, family suspects kidnapping

Three sisters go missing in UP's Baghpat, family suspects kidnappingPTI | Baghpat | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:12 IST
Three sisters were allegedly kidnapped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Wednesday
The sisters, comprising 21-year-old twins and their 18-year-old sibling, had gone to collect fodder for cattle on Monday evening but did not return, SP Abhishek Singh said
After failing to find them, the family lodged a complaint with the police suspecting that they might have been kidnapped, the SP said, adding efforts are on to trace them.
