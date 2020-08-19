Peace imperative for development: J&K LG

Peace is imperative for development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday as he sought active participation of the people in maintaining peace and stability in the union territory and asserted that various efforts are being made to meet the developmental aspirations of the locals. Sinha made the remarks during a visit to Baramulla district in north Kashmir where he reviewed the ongoing developmental projects, an official spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor, in continuation of his public outreach programme, met 18 delegations at Baramulla and Chahal Boniyar, who appraised him about their issues and demands of vital public significance. The spokesperson said Sinha termed peace in Jammu and Kashmir imperative for development and sought active participation of people in maintaining peace and stability while highlighting that various efforts are being made to meet the developmental aspirations of the people. Sinha said the UT administration is making earnest efforts to ensure that all the basic amenities reach each and every individual on the ground.

Besides, redressal of grievances of the common man - the last man standing in the queue - is the topmost priority of the adsministration, he asserted. While interacting with the elected members of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs), the Lt Governor observed that the administration is making committed efforts to strengthen the grassroots democracy through active participation of all stakeholders in accelerating the development process. Sinha also assured that in formulating the upcoming district planning and development boards, the involvement of the elected representatives will be ensured so that they can play a vital role in overall planning and development process across the UT. The spokesperson said Sinha reiterated the administration's commitment for effectively implementing the 73rd and 74th amendments for empowering PRIs and ULBs and observed that the pending provisions under these Constitutional amendments will be implemented to further strengthen and empower the democratic set up at the grassroot level. While interacting with scores of deputations at the district headquarters, Sinha took cognizance of the demands related to various works of immediate public utility and announced Rs 50 lakh as the first installment of untied grant to all deputy commissioners across Jammu and Kashmir for taking up the same on priority and to accentuate the overall developmental ecosystem in the UT, the spokesperson said. Sinha also approved Rs 21 crore funding under Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) for the jetty bridge which is awaiting completion for the last 22 years. He directed that the project be completed within two years. The Lt Governor directed the officers to lay special focus on improving the prompt service delivery mechanism for timely disposal of public grievances.

Every possibility should be explored in meeting the developmental expectations of the people, he said, adding that a common man should not suffer for getting access to simpler services and developmental needs. Sinha exhorted upon the officers to take all necessary measures to streamline the developmental process and remove bottlenecks, if any, to ensure that the execution of any project does not remain delayed unnecessarily. Sinha also e-inaugurated and laid e-foundation stones of several developmental projects, the spokesperson said.

The deputations included - BDC chairpersons, municipal council presidents, sarpanches and panches, political leaders, student organisations among others. The members of the deputations projected various demands pertaining to the empowerment of PRIs, augmentation of healthcare infrastructure, special economic package for traders, transporters, farmers etc. among others, the spokesperson said. He said the Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to each deputation and assured that all the genuine issues and demands put forth by them would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.

The Lt Governor also urged the public representatives and people at large to adhere to the SOP's and guidelines issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is our collective will and responsibility that would help us to defeat this pandemic, he said.