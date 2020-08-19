Left Menu
IIT Roorkee collaborates with BIS for cooperation in standardisation, conformity assessment

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for collaboration in the areas of standardisation and conformity assessment based on equality and reciprocity, informed the ace engineering institute on Wednesday.

ANI | Roorkee (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:27 IST
IIT Roorkee collaborates with BIS for cooperation in standardisation, conformity assessment
IIT Roorkee Campus (Source/IIT Roorkee). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for collaboration in the areas of standardisation and conformity assessment based on equality and reciprocity, informed the ace engineering institute on Wednesday. As per the statement, under the guidelines of the MoU, both parties will collaborate in various fields of research, and the ownership of intellectual property such as confidential information, know-how, and patents will be vested with the entity responsible for its development.

"Both parties will be entitled to joint ownership in case the property is developed jointly," IIT Roorkee's statement said. Welcoming the move, the director of IIT Roorkee Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi said that his institute is happy to collaborate with BIS and contribute to the country's endeavour to ensure adequate standardization and conformity assessment.

"We will also explore how students can be made more aware of national and international standards in different engineering disciplines," he added. According to IIT Roorkee, to achieve the objectives of the MoU, both institutes will participate in standardisation activity through technical committees of the Bureau at the national and international level, undertake research and development projects related to standardisation and conformity assessment, jointly organise seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures, and exchange publications and other literature of common interest related to Standardization and Conformity Assessment among others.

"The bureau shall extend financial support to establish a Chair in the field of Standardization and Conformity Assessment at IITR," the statement added. "IIT Roorkee is an institution par excellence and its expertise in technology and research is well-known across the globe. As the National Standards Body, we are excited to partner in their journey to move a step ahead so as to benefit national standardization. We are also eager to join hands in promoting standards and their integration with curriculum", said Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of BIS.

The statement further added that the MoU shall be amended at a later date for costs and revenue sharing in respect of filing, prosecution, marketing, and commercialisation of jointly owned intellectual property. (ANI)

