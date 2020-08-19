3 including a woman held for cheating people

Three people including a woman have been arrested for allegedly cheating people after befriending them on Facebook, police said on Wednesday. The Police are trying ascertain the number of people they have cheated so far. The accused have been identified as Satender Kumar (23), Jitender (28) and Neelam Rana (22), they said.

Both the men are close friends and are mechanical engineers by profession. They met Neelam in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar while preparing for Staff Selection Commission examination. Later, Neelam started living with Jientder, police said. The matter came to light after a doctor of a government hospital complained to the police that he was duped by a girl whom he met on Facebook in July. She sent him a freind request and eventually they started chatting. According to the complainant, after winning his trust, she asked for money from him after telling him that she needed it for further studies. She also told him that her father had been ill and passed away recently, police said. She told the man that her family is yet to receive the insurance amount and once she gets it, she would pay him back, police said.

Following her request, the doctor transferred approximately Rs. 1,09,000 through Paytm and Google pay. After receiving amount, she stopped chatting with him, he told police. Investigation revealed that Neelam used to contact doctors through Facebook Messenger and start chatting with them. After gaining their confidence, she would ask for money from them and tell them to transfer the amount in a Paytm account created using fake Id, said Amit Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Satendra and Jitendra would withdraw the money from the account, he said. The police claimed to have recovered five mobile phones used for operating the Paytm account and the fake profile ID.