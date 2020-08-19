Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lashkar commander among 3 militants killed in J&K encounters

A militant was killed in an encounter in Shopian, while two ultras -- including LeT commander Naseer-u-din Lone, who was involved in the killing of six CRPF personnel earlier this year -- were killed in a gunfight in Kupwara, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Chitragam village of south Kashmir's Shopian district following inputs about the presence of militants.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:04 IST
Lashkar commander among 3 militants killed in J&K encounters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was among the three militants killed in two encounters with the security forces in Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. A militant was killed in an encounter in Shopian, while two ultras -- including LeT commander Naseer-u-din Lone, who was involved in the killing of six CRPF personnel earlier this year -- were killed in a gunfight in Kupwara, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Chitragam village of south Kashmir's Shopian district following inputs about the presence of militants. It turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated, a police official said. A militant was killed in the gunfight. His identity and group affiliation is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

An Army spokesperson said the operation was over and a pistol with six rounds, a UBGL (under barrel grenade launcher) and four Chinese grenades, which were destroyed in-situ, were recovered from the operation site. The other encounter broke out at Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Two militants were killed in the operation, the police official said.

One of the slain militants is Naseer-u-din Lone, who was involved in the killing of three CRPF personnel at Sopore on April 18 and as many CRPF jawans at Handwara on May 4, Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador says some Chinese vessels near Galapagos have cut communications systems

Ecuadors armed forces said on Tuesday that dozens of vessels from a predominantly Chinese fishing fleet that is operating near the Galapagos Islands have turned off tracking systems to prevent monitoring of their activities. Of around 325 s...

UN: Committee drafting new Syria constitution meets Aug 24

The UN special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the 45-member committee charged with drafting a new constitution for the conflict-torn country will meet for the first time in nine months on August 24. Geir Pedersen told the Security...

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion, mail-in ballot safeguards

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a 25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency...

Kamal Nath formally declared as Leader of Opposition in MP

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and MLA from Chhindwara Kamal Nath was formally declared as the leader of opposition in the state Assembly on Wednesday. Pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma declared Nath, 73, as the leader of opposition.The Vidha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020