Left Menu
Development News Edition

This year's Onam to be limited inside homes due to COVID-19: Kerala CM

People should celebrate the coming Onam festival within their homes and use locally available flowers for the traditional floral carpet in view of the COVID-19 situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:20 IST
This year's Onam to be limited inside homes due to COVID-19: Kerala CM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

People should celebrate the coming Onam festival within their homes and use locally available flowers for the traditional floral carpet in view of the COVID-19 situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Participating in a video conference with the district collectors, police chiefs and medical officers, he said police should ensure people maintained social distancing when they go shopping for Onam, the harvest festival of the state, which falls on August 31 this year.

"The Onam celebrations this time should be limited inside the homes. The floral carpet should be made with locally available flowers as we cannot risk the spread of COVID-19 from flowers brought from other regions," Vijayan said. He said the focus should be to stop the spread of the virus and reduce the death rate.

"There are some people who trivialize the current COVID- 19 situation. We must not stand helplessly in front of them. The aim is to contain the number of cases and reduce the death rate. Precautionary measures should be location-specific. As of now, we are able to control the deaths but that may not be the situation if the cases increase," he said.

In the meeting, also attended by Health Minister K K Shailaja, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, A C Moideen, Vijayan asked the district authorities to create awareness in the society and to engage all the government staff to fight the pandemic. He also gave directions to the police to strictly implement the quarantine protocol and the contact tracing of the patients to contain the spread of the virus.

"Police should ensure that social distancing is maintained by the people who go out for Onam shopping. No public celebrations should be allowed," Vijayan said. The festival commemorates the return of mythical demon king Mahabali to see his beloved subjects at the beginning of 'Chingam', the first month of the Malayalam calendar.

The mythical ruler is traditionally welcomed with a carpet of flowers, popularly known as pookalam, in front of houses, and 'Onam Sadyas' (feasts) and the festival is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm by people across communities.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for kidnapping of Punjab resident in Jammu

Police have arrested two people for allegedly kidnapping a Punjab resident from a hotel in Jammu, officials said on WednesdaySunny Gill from Punjabs Ludhiana told police that he was staying at Hotel Ramada in Jammu when he was kidnapped by ...

Ecuador says some Chinese vessels near Galapagos have cut communications systems

Ecuadors armed forces said on Tuesday that dozens of vessels from a predominantly Chinese fishing fleet that is operating near the Galapagos Islands have turned off tracking systems to prevent monitoring of their activities. Of around 325 s...

UN: Committee drafting new Syria constitution meets Aug 24

The UN special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the 45-member committee charged with drafting a new constitution for the conflict-torn country will meet for the first time in nine months on August 24. Geir Pedersen told the Security...

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion, mail-in ballot safeguards

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a 25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020