CM Kejriwal provides Rs 1 crore assistance to kin of deceased Delhi fireman

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday provided an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of firefighter Amit Balyan, who died in a fire incident in Peeragarhi earlier this year. Kejriwal in a tweet said that Delhiites salute the late firefighter.

"Amit Kumar, who worked in Delhi Fire Service, lost his life while saving the lives of people bravely. Delhiites salutes his sacrifice. I met with his family today and provided them with the assistance of Rs 1 crore. I hope that the family will get some help with this amount," Kejriwal said. Balyan had been trapped and later rescued from a major fire in a factory in Peeragarhi area in January this year. He was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

As many as 14 people, including 13 fire brigade personnel, were injured in the blaze. (ANI)