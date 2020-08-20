Passengers rescued from bus in Mathura

The fire brigade has rescued passengers from a bus that got stuck on an inundated road amid heavy rain here, police said on Wednesday. When the team reached the spot near the bus stand late on Tuesday evening, the situation was horrible as a handful of passengers were crying for help inside the bus amid heavy rain, strong water current and no power supply, Mathura Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said.

By the time rescue operation started, the flood waters were rising. All the passengers of the bus were safely taken out using ropes and other equipments, he said. A rickshaw puller was also rescued from the spot, the official said. PTI CORR HMB