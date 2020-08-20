Air Intelligence Unit Kannur seizes 657 gm gold from passenger
Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kannur seized 657-gram gold valued at Rs 30.55 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah on Wednesday night.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 20-08-2020 07:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 07:09 IST
According to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the passenger has been arrested.
Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)
