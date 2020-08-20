150 kg ganja seized, 3 arrested in Bengal
PTI | Baruipur | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:52 IST
Three persons have been arrested and 150 kg ganja seized from their possession in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Kamalgazi More in Narendrapur police station area on Wednesday night and seized the cannabis worth Rs 9 lakh from a vehicle which had a beacon and a 'Government of India' board on its front, a police officer said.
Three persons -- two from South 24 Parganas district and one from Hooghly -- have been arrested, he said. Three mobile phones have also been seized from their possession, the officer said.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
