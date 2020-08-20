Left Menu
Kolkata's transgender community welcomes free ration by state government

The transgender community in West Bengal welcomed the state government's announcement of free rations to the community till June 2021, saying that although they were grateful for the rations, it would have been more beneficial during the lockdown rather than towards the end.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-08-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 13:16 IST
Kolkata's transgender community welcomes free ration by state government
Ranjita Sinha, Member, West Bengal Transgender Board in conversation with ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

The transgender community in West Bengal welcomed the state government's announcement of free rations to the community till June 2021, saying that although they were grateful for the rations, it would have been more beneficial during the lockdown rather than towards the end. "It is definitely a positive initiative and we are very grateful but it would have been better if it had come during the lockdown, as we are now moving towards the end of the lockdown," Ranjita Sinha, Member, West Bengal Transgender Board told ANI.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee this week had announced free rations for the transgenders till June 2021, which could be availed through the token system. Earlier the state government had also formed a Transgender Development Board. Sinha added, "I had written letters to the central government and state government asking for free rations for our community. The Transgender Development Board had asked for the complete list of names, on the basis of which we had received free ration once."

Sinha also said transgenders were forced to beg at traffic signals and struggle for their daily living. "Trans people are being neglected in the society. We are denied basic human rights and we are living in distress. We are not recognized despite being identified as a Third Gender after the Supreme Court's order," she added.

