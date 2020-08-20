Heavy rainfall, landslides disrupt normal life in Chamoli

In Chamoli, the intermittent rains have affected the lives of locals. The heavy downpour has created hassles for locals to reach their destination as the roads have been damaged or are blocked due to landslides. Also, around 20-kilometre long motorway in the district has been closed due to landslides caused by heavy rains. Moreover, a footbridge has also got washed away due to the overflowing of the rivers due to torrential rains.

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with intense spells likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri, Dehradun and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand in next few days. Lightning is also likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand, the weather forecasting agency said.