Delhi Police head constable arrested for killing man
A head constable of Delhi police was arrested after he shot dead a 30-year-old man with his service revolver on Thursday morning following a quarrel between them, officials said. A quarrel broke out between them following which Surendra shot Gehlot with his service revolver, a senior police officer said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:18 IST
A head constable of Delhi police was arrested after he shot dead a 30-year-old man with his service revolver on Thursday morning following a quarrel between them, officials said. Surendra (45), posted at Shahbad Dairy police station, was also dismissed from service following the incident, they said. The incident took place near a hotel in Budh Vihar area on Thursday morning, when Surendra was returning home after finishing his night shift, police said.
Surendra was coming back in a car along with another man named Deepak Gehlot, who runs a gym in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Mor, police said. A quarrel broke out between them following which Surendra shot Gehlot with his service revolver, a senior police officer said. Gehlot was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said, "He (head constable) has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered against him. He has also been dismissed from service. We are questioning him further to ascertain the motive behind the killing." It is yet to be ascertained whether Gehlot was just an acquaintance or his friend, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway, he added..
