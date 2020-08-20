Left Menu
'Cleanest city' Indore now a role model for world: Chouhan

Expressing happiness over Indore being adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said Indore has now become a role model for the world in cleanliness.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:22 IST
'Cleanest city' Indore now a role model for world: Chouhan

Expressing happiness over Indore being adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said Indore has now become a role model for the world in cleanliness. He said "cleanliness is now the nature of Indore", and lauded its citizens who made this achievement possible.

Indore, the industrial hub of Madhya Pradesh, was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday. The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai, respectively.

"Four times in a row the cleanest city in the country! We will progress together to fulfil the dream of a Prosperous MP with Swachh MP, Chouhan tweeted soon after results of the Swachh Sarvekshan 2020 were announced. "Cleanliness is now the nature of Indore. The city has now become a role model for the world in cleanliness. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Indore, public representatives and municipal corporation for the dedication, he said in a series of tweets.

He said it was a moment of pride for Madhya Pradesh that Indore has been adjudged as the cleanest city in the country while racing against 4,242 cities. "Indore has emboldened the pride of the State. This achievement was not possible without the people of Indore. I congratulate my brothers and sisters for their support assuring that we will progress together and will fulfil the dreams of a prosperous Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said.

In the morning, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in a function in Delhi announced Indore as the cleanest city of the country for the fourth time in a row. Chouhan and other officials took part in the event virtually from Bhopal in the wake of the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

"Indore is Indias cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM and people, political leadership and Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance, Puri said in a tweet.

