Flood outposts in Muzaffarnagar on alert with Ganga in spate

Flood outposts in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have been alerted following a rise in water levels in Ganga river due to heavy rains, an official said on Thursday

According to Ashok Jain, junior engineer in the state irrigation department, the Ganga river is in spate and nearing the danger mark

The five flood outposts are at Ramraj, Dewal, Lalpur, Chuhapur and Rehadwa villages in the district, he said.