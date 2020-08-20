Thane mayor blames civic officials for potholes on roads

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has blamed the civic officials for the pothole-ridden roads in the city. In a letter written to Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, the mayor alleged that the condition of roads is bad due to the apathy of civic officials and as a result, people have to face hardships.

In the letter written on Wednesday evening, the mayor asked the civic commissioner to address the issue on priority in view of the upcoming Ganesh festival. Following the letter, the civic chief inspected the roads and ordered the officials to fill the potholes at the earliest.