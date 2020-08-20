Left Menu
Srisailam reservoir nears capacity, five gates lifted 10 feet

As water from heavy rainfall in catchment areas and floods made its way into the Srisailam reservoir in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh raising the water level, the concerned authorities on Wednesday lifted five gates by 10 feet.

ANI | Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:20 IST
A visual from Srisailam reservoir in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As water from heavy rainfall in catchment areas and floods made its way into the Srisailam reservoir in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh raising the water level, the concerned authorities on Wednesday lifted five gates by 10 feet. According to officials, the water level in the reservoir was at 883.30 feet this morning whereas the full reservoir level is 885 feet.

The inflow of water reached 429,522 cusecs this morning and outflow was maintained at 274,423 cusecs, officials said adding that while the gross capacity of water storage of Srisailam reservoir is 215.07 thousand million cubic (TMC); at present 206.0996 TMC water is stored in the reservoir. With the full capacity of reservoir almost reached, hydro electricity is being produced in the hydro power station by opening the gates, officials added.

