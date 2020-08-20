Left Menu
Rajasthan CM Gehlot launches Indira Rasoi scheme for affordable food to needy

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday launched the Indira Rasoi scheme that will provide poor and needy people with nutritious and quality food at Rs 8 per plate in urban areas.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:27 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday launched the Indira Rasoi scheme that will provide poor and needy people with nutritious and quality food at Rs 8 per plate in urban areas. The chief minister inaugurated the scheme virtually on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary and also took feedback from beneficiaries through video conferencing.

Though each plate will be priced at Rs 20, the state government will grant subsidy of Rs 12 per plate with an estimated expenditure of Rs 100 crore every year. As part of the scheme, 100 grams of pulses, 100 grams of vegetables, 250 grams of chapati and pickles per plate will be provided to people in 358 Indira Rasois (kitchens) which have been set up in 213 urban local bodies across the state.

The scheme targets to serve food to 1.34 lakh people per day in the state. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the scheme is another step towards his resolve to ensure no one goes hungry in the state.

Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal, PCC president and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra and senior officials were present on the occasion..

