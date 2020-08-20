Huge cache of Yaba tablets, brown sugar seized in Tripura

The Tripura Police has seized a huge cache of Yaba tablets and brown sugar, valued at Rs 1 crore, cash and mobile phones, in two separate operations in the city, a senior officer said on Thursday. Three people were detained during the raids, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of local police officers, personnel from the state's anti-narcotic unit and the intelligence department detained one person near Jackson gate area here on Wednesday night, and recovered Yaba tablets sealed in packets from his possession. Later, the sleuths raided his house at Shantipara here and seized more contraband items and cash.

"After detaining the person, we conducted a search at his residence at Shantipara and seized 52,000 Yaba tablets (mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine), brown sugar, Rs 13.86 lakh in cash and some documents," Superintendent of Police, anti-narcotic department, R Saraswati, said here. A police officer, who was a part of the operation, said the drugs have a market value of at least Rs 1 crore.

In a separate operation, the police on Wednesday detained two persons and recovered 154 mobile phones worth over Rs 27 lakh from their possession in Amtali area here. Officer-in-charge of Amtali police station, Siddhartha Sankar Kar, said, "We had information that two men were planning to smuggle mobile phones to Bangladesh through the international border in Sepahijala district." The duo could not produce any supporting document for the cell phones, he said.