DGCA implementing e-governance project to provide all approvals, licenses online by yr-end

Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday said it is implementing an e-governance project that will provide all approvals and licenses online by the end of this year. In a statement, it said services pertaining to pilot licensing, medical examinations and services relating to flying training organisations have already been moved online under the e-governance project called eGCA.

"The remaining functions of the DGCA such as issue/renewal of AOC/operating authorisation to operators, AME (aircraft maintenance engineers) licensing and approval of organisations (aircraft maintenance design/ production/maintenance/type/simulator, type training...)," it added. The project is being implemented in four phases and is expected to be completed by the end of this year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

"Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and PriceWaterhouseCoopers(PwC) have been engaged as service provider and as project management consultant (for the eGCA project), respectively," the regulator noted. It said the project aims at its digital transformation, wherein all its services shall be offered digitally through eGCA portal to its stakeholders that include pilots, aircraft engineers, operators and flying training organisations.