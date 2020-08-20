Left Menu
Development News Edition

SDMC ranks 31st, NDMC 43rd, EDMC 46th among 47 cities

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in which 129 awards have been given in different categories. According to the government, the 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' surveyed a total of 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 97 Ganga towns and saw participation of 1.87 crore citizens.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:08 IST
SDMC ranks 31st, NDMC 43rd, EDMC 46th among 47 cities

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has ranked 31 among 47 cities in a specific category of the government's cleanliness survey, results for which were announced on Thursday. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation have finished at 43rd and 46th position, respectively in the survey.

The three municipal corporations in Delhi have been ranked in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh. Patna has been ranked 47th in this category spanning 47 cities, which participated in the exercise.

Indore has been adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year while Surat and Navi Mumbai grabbed the second and third positions, respectively. The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in which 129 awards have been given in different categories.

According to the government, the 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' surveyed a total of 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 97 Ganga towns and saw participation of 1.87 crore citizens. Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the cleanest city in category of 1-10 lakh population, followed by Mysore in Karnataka and New Delhi Municipal Council area.

Jalandhar Cantonment Board had been ranked first while Delhi Cantonment Board and Meerut Cantonment Board have received second and third positions, respectively in the fifth cleanliness annual survey of the country. After announcing the results, Puri said, "Swachh Survekshan (cleanliness survey) will continue to help us in sustaining the gains made under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, while providing a comprehensive roadmap to institutionalise the concept of total swachhata among all our cities." Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that "Swachh Survekshan 2020' had an overwhelming scale with the survey team visiting over 58,000 residential and over 20,000 commercial areas covering over 64,000 wards in a mere 28 days".

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Wadhwani Foundation exhorts start-ups to see COVID-19 crisis as 'unprecedented opportunity'

The Wadhwani Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, has lauded the undying spirit of start-ups and entrepreneurs for not giving in even after being hit badly by the coronavirus-induced business slump and exhorted them to see the crisis ...

Cong leaders prevented from proceeding to slain Dalit leader’s village

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and other leaders of his party were on Thursday prevented from visiting the family members of slain Dalit head Satyamev Jayate of Basgaon village of Azamgarh district. With a heavy deployment of...

Approval of PMEGP projects rises 44 pc between Apr-Aug: KVIC

The approval of projects under the governments flagship Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme increased 44 per cent between April and August 18 this year, the&#160;Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC said on Thursday. Acc...

Science News Roundup: Scientists harvest more eggs from near-extinct northern white rhino

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Scientists harvest more eggs from near-extinct northern white rhinoScientists racing to save the northern white rhino from extinction have harvested 10 more eggs from the last two female...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020