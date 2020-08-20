Left Menu
2 employees of private firm electrocuted to death inside Kolkata zoo

Two employees of a private firm, engaged to install a hoarding inside Alipore Zoo, died on Thursday after coming in contact with a live wire, an official said. The private company's employees have been at work inside the zoo for the last few weeks, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:15 IST
Two employees of a private firm, engaged to install a hoarding inside Alipore Zoo, died on Thursday after coming in contact with a live wire, an official said. The two were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead, Alipore Zoo Director Asis Samanta told PTI.

Another employee of the firm, who was also electrocuted, is in hospital and his condition is stated to be serious, Samanta said. West Bengal Zoo Authority (WBZA) has ordered a probe into the incident, Chief Wildlife Warden Ravikant Sinha said.

A zoo source said the electrocution could have been caused due to rain. The private company's employees have been at work inside the zoo for the last few weeks, he added.

