UP: 875 villages in 16 districts affected by flood

The flood situation in Uttar Pradesh worsened on Thursday with as many as 875 villages in 16 districts being affected. According to Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal, 578 of the affected villages were marooned and relief work was going on in the affected areas.

On Wednesday, a state minister had said that 777 villages in 16 districts were affected by the flooding and 520 of them were marooned. Three major rivers in the state -- the Sharda, Rapti and the Ghagra -- were flowing above the danger mark in several places.

The districts affected by the flooding are Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Sant Kabirnagar and Sitapur. Altogether 22 teams of the national and state disaster response forces and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the flood-affected areas and 373 flood shelters and 784 flood chowkis have been set up.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrates concerned to take all necessary steps for checking spread of diseases and ensure availability of required medicines, the Relief Commissioner said, adding that the situation was under control..