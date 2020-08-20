Left Menu
Noida jumps to 25th rank from 150 in Swacch Survekshan 2020

Over 2,000 dustbins were installed at public places in Noida, 60 community toilets, 140 public toilets, 10 pink toilets, 119 urinals were also made and their regular cleanliness ensured, the Authority said. Special focus has been laid on proper disposal of e-wastes.

Noida has been adjudged 25th cleanest city with a population between 1 and 10 lakh in the country and the first in Uttar Pradesh in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2020, officials said. Noida, adjoining Delhi in western UP, was ranked 324th in 2018 and 150th in 2019 in the survey.

The results of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri. There were 382 urban local bodies competing in the category in which Noida got 25th rank across country and first in the state, the Noida Authority said.

“Noida has already got into the ODF++ category as well as got the 3-star rating on garbage-free city category of cleanliness,” the Authority said in a statement and lauded the citizens for the achievement. The Authority said it has 168 sectors and 65 villages in its domain where it started the door-to-door waste collection. It credited, among others, this initiative as a key element to Noida's upward climb in the cleanliness ranking.

“About 900 metric tonne segregated waste is collected every day in Noida under the door-to-door initiative from 79,210 houses. 21 compact transfer stations and more than 250 vehicles are engaged in the daily waste collection,” it added. Over 2,000 dustbins were installed at public places in Noida, 60 community toilets, 140 public toilets, 10 pink toilets, 119 urinals were also made and their regular cleanliness ensured, the Authority said.

Special focus has been laid on proper disposal of e-wastes. 20 e-waste bins have been installed at various places here besides installation of some machines for disposal of plastic bottles, and other material, it said. The Authority claimed it ensured mechanical sweeping on 214 km of road stretches in Noida while 326 'dhalao' (open waste dumping sites) that existed till a year ago have now been beautified and converted into selfie points”.

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday. The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai, respectively..

