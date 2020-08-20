Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leopardess takes shelter in unused house along with cubs

A leopardess has taken shelter in a vacant house outside a village along with her four cubs near here in Maharashtra, prompting forest department officials to deploy guards in the area and restrict entry of people.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:46 IST
Leopardess takes shelter in unused house along with cubs

A leopardess has taken shelter in a vacant house outside a village along with her four cubs near here in Maharashtra, prompting forest department officials to deploy guards in the area and restrict entry of people. According to forest officials, the leopardess had brought her four cubs in the dilapidated house, located in an agriculture field of a farmer, Rajendra Tandale, on August 15 night.

The house is near Nandgaon Sado village under Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district. Tandale lives in his house in the village at present and the one in the field is in a dilapidated condition and therefore remains unused.

When it was found that the leopardess has taken shelter in the house along with her four cubs, which the officials said appear to be 15 days old, villagers informed the forest department about it. Following this, forest department officials set up CCTV cameras in the area to monitor the movement of the wild animal.

An August 19 footage has captured the leopardess feeding her four cubs. Igatpuri taluka is receiving heavy rains for the last 10-12 days and therefore the wild animal may have taken shelter in the house after coming out of a nearby forest, the officials said.

The animal may return to the forest when rains subside, they said. At present, forest guards have been deployed in the area, where entry of people has been restricted, the officials said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO records 6.55 lakh net new enrolments in June

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO rose to 6.55 lakh in June from 1.72 lakh during May 2020, according to its latest payroll data, providing a perspective on employment in the formal sector amid the COVID-19 crisis. Provision...

First online Lok Adalat in West Bengal on Aug 22

The Calcutta High Court LegalServices Committee is making arrangements to organise thefirst online Lok Adalat in West Bengal on August 22 to hearcases pertaining to motor accident claims, pension andgratuity appeals, an official said here o...

Behind fortress walls, Macron and Merkel to chart Europe's course

Germanys Angela Merkel and Frances Emmanuel Macron met behind the walls of a medieval island fortress in the Mediterranean on Thursday to chart the next steps for a partnership that is the driving force behind the European Union.In the grou...

England looks to clinch Test series before step into unknown

Back in the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its most deadly in Britain, there was a genuine fear that the England cricket team might not play an international game in 2020. So, after a packed summer of Test matches, to be in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020