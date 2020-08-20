Man beaten to death by neighbour in Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly after he entered his neighbour's house in an inebriated condition here on Thursday, police said. Sanjay was returning home in an inebriated condition but entered the house of his neighbour Mangeram in Antwada village under Khatoli police station limits, they said.

When Mangeram saw Sanjay inside his house, he got furious and allegedly started hitting the man with an iron road, police said. Sanjay ran back to his house where he later succumbed to head injuries, they said.

A case of murder has been registered and Mangeram arrested, said Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh. The body was sent for post-mortem, Singh added.