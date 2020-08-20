Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rain increases flood flow in Godavari

The Nagarjuna Sagar dam downstream was receiving an inflow of 1.69 lakh cusecs till late Thursday evening but the level may increase by Friday morning. The water flow at Godavari fell to about 43 metres, below the warning level of 45.72 m, at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana late Wednesday night but the floodwaters gushed in afresh on Thursday, pushing the level closer to the danger mark at 48.24 m.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:51 IST
Heavy rain increases flood flow in Godavari

Amaravati, Aug 20 (PTI): After showing signs of receding, the flood flow in river Godavari is inching back towards the danger mark on Thursday evening, mainly at upstream Bhadrachalam, due to heavy rains in the catchment area. This could result in increased inflows into the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram in Andhra Pradesh, according to sources.

On the other side, river Krishna is also in full flow, almost filling the Srisailam reservoir to capacity. With an inflow of 4.17 lakh cusecs, Srisailams storage increased to 211.04 tmc ft, leaving a flood cushion of only 4.77 tmc ft.

Consequently, seven crest gates of the reservoir were opened and 3.84 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged downstream after power generation in the two stations on either banks. The Nagarjuna Sagar dam downstream was receiving an inflow of 1.69 lakh cusecs till late Thursday evening but the level may increase by Friday morning.

The water flow at Godavari fell to about 43 metres, below the warning level of 45.72 m, at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana late Wednesday night but the floodwaters gushed in afresh on Thursday, pushing the level closer to the danger mark at 48.24 m. According to the Central Water Commission forecast, the flood flow would touch the danger level of 48.77 m late on Thursday night due to heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in the catchment region.

The floodwaters would reach the Cotton Barrage via Polavaram by Friday. The second warning has been continuing at the Cotton Barrage as a discharge of 14 lakh cusecs continued.

Tens of villages in East and West Godavari districts still remained marooned, though there was some respite with the water level dwindling. But the prospect of increased flood flow has once again pushed everyone into a state of alert. Sources in the State Disaster Management Authority here said the relief camps in the two districts were continuing and would remain so till the flood threat fully subsides.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Ramaphosa assures Wamkele Mene of AU’s commitment to promote AfCFTA

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the African Union AU Chairperson, has assured African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA Secretary-General, Wamkele Mene, of his unwavering support in the execution of his duties to promote the ...

AP ties-up with Reliance Retail and Allana Group to help women self-help groups market its products

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday signed memoranda of understanding with Reliance Retail and Allana Group to help members of women self-help groups market their products. The state government launched a scheme Cheyuta to dole out Rs...

AAP to contest Uttarakhand assembly polls in 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election, partys state in-charge Dinesh Mohaniya said on Thursday. As part of its election campaign, the AAP will raise development issues as it did ahead of the Delhi assembly ...

Jaishankar greets Hungary on National Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday conveyed his wishes to his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto and the government and people of Hungary on the occasion of the National Day.Jaishankar said he looks forward to further str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020