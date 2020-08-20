Left Menu
Development News Edition

After meeting with Shekhawat, Khattar tests negative for COVID-19; goes into home quarantine

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, days after he attended a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has been found infected with the contagious disease.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:49 IST
After meeting with Shekhawat, Khattar tests negative for COVID-19; goes into home quarantine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, days after he attended a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has been found infected with the contagious disease. However, Khattar decided to go into home quarantine for the next three days as a precautionary measure.

The chief minister underwent the coronavirus test on Wednesday, a senior official told PTI. Khattar had attended a meeting on the Sutlej Yamuna Link with Shekhawat on Tuesday. In a tweet earlier on Thursday, the Union minister said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Dear friends, during the past few days, I have come in contact with many people who were found to have symptoms of corona. "Though I underwent a COVID-19 test that came negative, I have decided to go into home quarantine for three days as a precautionary measure," Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister will undergo another COVID-19 test just before the Haryana Assembly's monsoon session commences on August 26, as has been made mandatory by the Vidhan Sabha speaker for anyone entering the complex, the official said. Tuesday's meeting with Shekhawat was also attended by his deputy and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria.

Kataria was also present for another meeting alongside Shekhawat in a virtual conference with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami. Kataria has also gone into home quarantine.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said he is going into home quarantine as he had come into contact with Shekhawat during the past few days. He also wished Shekhawat a speedy recovery.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Militant killed in Kupwara encounter identified as Pakistani: Police

Police on Thursday identified another militant killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district on Wednesday, in which a top Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT commander was also gunned down, as a Pakistani ultra named Ali Bhai alias Danish. ...

Italy sees 845 new COVID-19 cases, highest since end of lockdown in May

Italy reported 845 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, marking the highest daily increase since May, when the government eased its rigid lockdown measures. Italy, one of Europes worst-hit c...

Trump, Iraqi leader discuss IS, US troops and Iran

President Donald Trump and the prime minister of Iraq met Thursday to discuss ways to confront Iranian aggression in the region, threats from Islamic State sleeper cells and the presidents desire to shrink the US militarys footprint in the ...

Steve Bannon, architect of Trump's 2016 win, charged with defrauding border-wall donors

Steve Bannon, an architect of President Donald Trumps 2016 election victory, has been charged with defrauding Trump supporters in a campaign to help build his signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, prosecutors said on Thursday. As a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020