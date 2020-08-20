Woman dies after tree uprooted by rain falls on her in Uttarakhand

Woman dies after tree uprooted by rain falls on her in UttarakhandPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:03 IST
A 46-year-old woman died after a tree uprooted by heavy rains fell on her in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Thursday, officials said
The incident took place in Dadholi village of the district, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said
The woman has been identified as Vimla Negi, it said.
