Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concerns raised by former judges on Bhushen issue can't be ignored: Singhvi

After activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan was held guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Thursday said the law has to be applied to all in a fair and balanced manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:22 IST
Concerns raised by former judges on Bhushen issue can't be ignored: Singhvi
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

After activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan was held guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Thursday said the law has to be applied to all in a fair and balanced manner. He said concerns on the issue have been raised by many, including former judges, and thus cannot be dismissed offhand and deserve careful thinking. Singhvi, a noted lawyer himself, said his views are personal and not of the party.

He said the issue of contempt of court "involves precedents and the basic spirit of the Supreme Court chest being larger than any other chest in India. Shoulders be wider than any other shoulder in India". On demands that the matter be considered by a larger bench, Singhvi said "though there are technical issues which should be considered, there is no hurry and the speed also, I would say with greatest humility, is very worrying. The speed creates part of the problem." The Supreme Court Thursday granted time till August 24 to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan to reconsider his "defiant statement" and refusing to apologise for contemptuous tweets against the judiciary and rejected his submission that the quantum of punishment be decided by another bench. The top court on August 14 held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his derogatory tweets against the judiciary, saying they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson to test coronavirus vaccine in 60,000 volunteers

Johnson Johnson aims to test its experimental coronavirus vaccine in up to 60,000 volunteers in a late-stage trial scheduled to start in September, according httpsbit.ly3iWRuic to a U.S. government database of clinical trials.The trial wou...

After heavy rains in Delhi, traffic thrown out of gear due to waterlogging, potholes

As rains lashed parts of the national capital, several areas in Delhi reported waterlogging that led to traffic across the city, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged roads.M...

Tough conditions take a toll of Indian trio at Women's British Open

The Indian trioka of Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar struggled in brutal and tough conditions at the Royal Troon like the majority of the field on the opening day of the AIG Womens British Open here. Persistent and strong winds, w...

Militant killed in Kupwara encounter identified as Pakistani: Police

Police on Thursday identified another militant killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district on Wednesday, in which a top Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT commander was also gunned down, as a Pakistani ultra named Ali Bhai alias Danish. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020