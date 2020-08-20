Left Menu
After heavy rains in Delhi, traffic thrown out of gear due to waterlogging, potholes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As rains lashed parts of the national capital, several areas in Delhi reported waterlogging that led to traffic across the city, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged roads.

"M B Road traffic movement closed from Mathura Road due to waterlogging under Pul Pehlad Pur. "Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Satyam towards Kasturba Underpass, Maharaja Surajmal Marg due to waterlogging at Jhilmil," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic on Ring Road-Bhairon Road was affected due to potholes and traffic going from Ring Road towards Bhairon Road was affected due to the bottle-neck route, it said. Many residents shared videos and pictures of vehicles plying through waterlogged roads on social media.

Traffic was also affected as trees fell down in many places in the city. "Traffic movement has been closed on Rajpur Road from both side due to a tree fallen near PS Civil Line.

"A tree has fallen near the railway gate on Narela-Bawana road due to which traffic is affected," it tweeted. The waterlogging issue was also reported at Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageway), Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors (both carriageway), GT Road at Azadpur Subzi Mandi out gate (both carriageway), Mahindra Park Signal on GT Road (both carriageway), Jahangirpuri on GT Road (both carriageway), it added.

A bus was submerged in a waterlogged area, following heavy rains at Pul Prahladpur area in New Delhi. Traffic was also observed at Nehru Nagar. Several other roads, including Tis Hazari Court (Bulward Road), Bada Park DDA Flat Dakshinpuri, R K Puram Sector-3 Bus Stop, Ber Sarai Kisan Ghat near Old JNU (Vedant Diksha Marg), Rohini Sector-13, WHO Building (Ring Road), in the city were also affected due to heavy rains on Thursday morning.

As rains lashed parts of the national capital, several areas in Delhi reported waterlogging that led to traffic across the city, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged roads.

