Militant killed in Kupwara encounter identified as Pakistani: Police

Police on Thursday identified another militant killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, in which a top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander was also gunned down, as a Pakistani ultra named Ali Bhai alias Danish. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar described the killing of the two militants as a big achievement for the security forces.

Kumar on Wednesday said one of the two slain militants was LeT commander Naseer-ud-din Lone alias Saad Bhai, who was involved in the killing of three CRPF jawans in Sopore on April 18 and three more jawans of the paramilitary force in Handwara on May 4. The IGP said an AK-47 rifle, which was snatched from a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan after the attack at Handwara's Vangam on May 4, was recovered from Lone.

This proves his involvement in the killing of the CRPF jawans, he added. A police spokesperson said Ali Bhai was instrumental in receiving the members of various infiltrating terror groups and was also involved in recruiting local youngsters for militant outfits.

He added that Ali Bhai, along with Sajjad alias Haider, who was killed earlier this week, was involved in several terror attacks on security forces and security establishments. The encounter in the Ganipora Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district started after the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

This was the second such operation on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the security forces killed two militants in south Kashmir's Shopian district. As the presence of the militants was established during the search operation, they were given an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately on the joint search party, which was retaliated, leading to the encounter, the spokesperson said.

He said according to police records, both the slain militants had a long history of terror crimes. They were involved in the planning and execution of several terror attacks in the area, including killing of civilians, police personnel and attacks on security establishments. Several terror crime cases were registered against them, the spokesperson said.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of people from the risk of contracting the infection, the bodies of the militants were buried in Kupwara's Machil after the completion of all medico-legal formalities, the spokesperson added. He said Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, Kumar and the DIG, North Kashmir Range visited Handwara and congratulated the joint team for carrying out the operation without any collateral damage.

Besides, they held a meeting with police and Army officers and briefed the media regarding the operation. Speaking to reporters, the DGP said Lone was a sharpshooter.

"He had killed three CRPF personnel, who were inside their vehicle at a checkpost. He had shot them through the window of the vehicle. I will not use any bad words for him as we do not use any bad words for someone who has died," he said. Asked whether he would call Lone's killing a huge success, the top cop said every operation is a success for the people of the valley. "We are just an instrument, it is the success for the people," Singh said.

The Kashmir Zone Police, on its official Twitter handle, uploaded a CCTV grab purportedly showing Lone firing at CRPF jawans at the Aahad Baba Chowk in Sopore on April 18. The police wrote "justice done on 19/8/20" in the tweet.