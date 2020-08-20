Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Punjab reports biggest daily spike of 1,741 cases

Punjab saw its biggest single-day spike of 1,741 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 37,824 in the state, according to a medical bulletin Thirty-seven more fatalities were also recorded in the state and the death toll now stands at 957, it said The record jump in the caseload came on a day when the state government announced extension of night curfew by two hours in all cities from August 21.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:55 IST
COVID-19: Punjab reports biggest daily spike of 1,741 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab saw its biggest single-day spike of 1,741 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 37,824 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

Thirty-seven more fatalities were also recorded in the state and the death toll now stands at 957, it said The record jump in the caseload came on a day when the state government announced extension of night curfew by two hours in all cities from August 21. On August 17, the state had reported a maximum daily increase of 1,704 cases. Of the fresh fatalities, 10 deaths were reported from Ludhiana, five each from Mohali, Patiala and Sangrur, three from Jalandhar, two each from SBS Nagar, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur and one each from Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Muktsar, as per the medical bulletin. One death case reported from Amritsar on Wednesday was deleted as it was counted twice, it said. Among the districts which reported new cases were Ludhiana (398), Jalandhar (242), Mohali (169), Bathinda (148), Ferozepur (133), Moga (94), Patiala (81), Amritsar (75), Barnala (58) and Fazilka (46), the bulletin said. Four districts –Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Amritsar -- account for 55 per cent of the total coronavirus cases and 63 per cent of the total fatalities in the state, it said. The bulletin said that a total of 334 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 23,037 people have been cured of the infection. There are 13,830 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin. Thirty-nine patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 345 are on oxygen support, it said. With a collection of 20,290 more samples for COVID-19 testing, the figure of total samples taken so far for testing has reached 8,39,947 in the state, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Conclusion of US-India trade talks to be phase 1 of bilateral trade deal: Ambassador Sandhu

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday made a strong case for conclusion of the ongoing trade negotiations which would become the first phase of a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement between the two nations. Bil...

Officials deliberate upon COVID-19 measures for next year's Gangasagar mela

A meeting was held here among government officials on Thursday to discuss the arrangements that would have to be made, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, for the annual Ganagasagar Mela in early 2021, sources in the state secretariat said. Pilgrim...

UP flood situation grim; heavy rains affect normal life in parts of country

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in many parts of the country, including Delhi and adjoining Gurgaon, on Thursday and led to worsening of the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh where over 870 villages in 16 districts have been affected. In B...

DU PhD students allowed re-entry into hostels

The Delhi University has directed its hostels to allow re-entry of PhD students in a phased manner but they must quarantine themselves in their room for 14 days. In a notice issued on August 19, the varsity has asked hostels to give first p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020