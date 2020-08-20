Three found dead on Lucknow outskirts

An elderly couple and a watchman were found dead on the outskirts of Lucknow on Thursday, police said. The bodies of Ram Sanehi ( 65) and his wife Ram Janki (60) were found at their house on the Lucknow-Prayagraj road under Nigoha police station limits, they said.

The body of the watchman was found in a water filled ditch, around 200 metres away from the couple's house. Police, however, said the death of the couple was not linked to that of the 55-year-old watchman, Shatrohan. The grandson of the couple who used to live with them had gone out to buy fruits and. Upon returning home, he found his grandparents murdered and raised the alarm, following which locals informed the police.

Deep wounds were found around the neck of the couple, police said, adding that on searching the nearby area, the body of Shatrohan was found in the ditch. Police said investigations are on.