Season's heaviest rain in Noida; road caves in Gurgaon too

A road patch in Gurgaon caved in on Thursday, while ankle-deep water submerged the collectorate compound of Gautam Buddh Nagar after heavy rains over two day. Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh recorded its heaviest spell of rainfall this season (133 mm) over a 24-hour period from Wednesday till Thursday morning, while it was 51 mm for Greater Noida, according to official data.

Gurgaon in Haryana received 140 mm of rainfall during the period, while the adjoining Faridabad got 91 mm rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data stated. A road at the IFFCO Chowk in Gurgaon caved in after days of heavy rainfall. Commuters continued to use the route, meandering through the uneven risky patch.

Waterlogging was reported across all crucial junctions in the district like Sohna Road, Bilaspur Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk even as the intensity of rain reduced through Thursday. People took to social media to share pictures and videos of the 'Millennium City' roads turning into “lakes” and residential and business compounds becoming “pools” after heavy rains, some even alleging mismanagement by government agencies in handling the situation.

In Noida, waterlogging remained a trouble for traffic movement, while the district administration's office compound in Greater Noida submerged in ankle-deep water after spells of rain over Wednesday and Thursday. A factory-owner in the industrial Phase 2 area in Noida said, “Due to knee-deep water on roads outside the factories, staff are unable to come for work. Many of them reached for work in the rain but the trouble is increasing because of the water-logging.” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari had on Wednesday said that residents can call a round-the-clock helpline number – 0120-2423795 – for early resolution of waterlogging issues in their area.