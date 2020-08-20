Left Menu
Development News Edition

Season's heaviest rain in Noida; road caves in Gurgaon too

A road patch in Gurgaon caved in on Thursday, while ankle-deep water submerged the collectorate compound of Gautam Buddh Nagar after heavy rains over two day.

PTI | Noida/Gurgaon | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:03 IST
Season's heaviest rain in Noida; road caves in Gurgaon too

A road patch in Gurgaon caved in on Thursday, while ankle-deep water submerged the collectorate compound of Gautam Buddh Nagar after heavy rains over two day. Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh recorded its heaviest spell of rainfall this season (133 mm) over a 24-hour period from Wednesday till Thursday morning, while it was 51 mm for Greater Noida, according to official data.

Gurgaon in Haryana received 140 mm of rainfall during the period, while the adjoining Faridabad got 91 mm rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data stated. A road at the IFFCO Chowk in Gurgaon caved in after days of heavy rainfall. Commuters continued to use the route, meandering through the uneven risky patch.

Waterlogging was reported across all crucial junctions in the district like Sohna Road, Bilaspur Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk even as the intensity of rain reduced through Thursday. People took to social media to share pictures and videos of the 'Millennium City' roads turning into “lakes” and residential and business compounds becoming “pools” after heavy rains, some even alleging mismanagement by government agencies in handling the situation.

In Noida, waterlogging remained a trouble for traffic movement, while the district administration's office compound in Greater Noida submerged in ankle-deep water after spells of rain over Wednesday and Thursday. A factory-owner in the industrial Phase 2 area in Noida said, “Due to knee-deep water on roads outside the factories, staff are unable to come for work. Many of them reached for work in the rain but the trouble is increasing because of the water-logging.” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari had on Wednesday said that residents can call a round-the-clock helpline number – 0120-2423795 – for early resolution of waterlogging issues in their area.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Conclusion of US-India trade talks to be phase 1 of bilateral trade deal: Ambassador Sandhu

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday made a strong case for conclusion of the ongoing trade negotiations which would become the first phase of a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement between the two nations. Bil...

Officials deliberate upon COVID-19 measures for next year's Gangasagar mela

A meeting was held here among government officials on Thursday to discuss the arrangements that would have to be made, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, for the annual Ganagasagar Mela in early 2021, sources in the state secretariat said. Pilgrim...

UP flood situation grim; heavy rains affect normal life in parts of country

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in many parts of the country, including Delhi and adjoining Gurgaon, on Thursday and led to worsening of the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh where over 870 villages in 16 districts have been affected. In B...

DU PhD students allowed re-entry into hostels

The Delhi University has directed its hostels to allow re-entry of PhD students in a phased manner but they must quarantine themselves in their room for 14 days. In a notice issued on August 19, the varsity has asked hostels to give first p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020