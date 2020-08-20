Left Menu
TN CM wishes SPB well, sidesteps 'second capital' debate

Asked about the talk on the second capital and government's stand, the Chief Minister said: "It is his opinion.That is not the opinion of the government." He was here to review the anti-COVID initiatives being taken up by the district administration. On the playback singer's health and if he enquired about it, he said he too prayed to the Almighty for SPB's early recovery.

PTI | Dharmapuri | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said the government does not have any view on a 'second capital' for the state. Palaniswami also wished singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID, a speedy recovery.

Days after Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar pitched for designating Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu to better cater to the needs of the people in southern districts, Palaniswami said it was the Minister's view. Asked about the talk on the second capital and government's stand, the Chief Minister said: "It is his opinion.That is not the opinion of the government." He was here to review the anti-COVID initiatives being taken up by the district administration.

On the playback singer's health and if he enquired about it, he said he too prayed to the Almighty for SPB's early recovery. He recalled the recent visit of Health Minister C Vijayabaskar to MGM Healthcare in Chennai to enquire about the singer's health.

