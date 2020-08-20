Rajasthan sees 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 921 new cases

Eleven more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,330 fresh infections were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the number of fatalities and virus count to 921 and 66,619 respectively, according to an official report. Jaipur recorded three new fatalities linked to the infection while two COVID-19 patients died in Pali. One death each were reported on Thursday in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Kota and Tonk, the report said.

Ajmer recorded a maximum of 233 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the report. Other cases were reported from Alwar (180), Bhilwara (106), Bikaner (117), Bundi (38), Chittorgarh (22), Dausa (14), Dholpur (58), Jaipur (202), Jodhpur (139), Kota (70), Nagaur (50), Pratapgarh (19) and Udaipur (82).

A total of 51,190 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 50,560 of them have been discharged from hospitals. The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 14,508 in Rajasthan, the report said..