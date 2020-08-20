Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan sees 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,330 new cases

Eleven more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,330 fresh infections were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the number of fatalities and virus count to 921 and 66,619 respectively, according to an official report. One death each were reported on Thursday in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Kota and Tonk, the report said. Ajmer recorded a maximum of 233 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the report.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:34 IST
Rajasthan sees 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,330 new cases

Eleven more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,330 fresh infections were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the number of fatalities and virus count to 921 and 66,619 respectively, according to an official report. Jaipur recorded three new fatalities linked to the infection while two COVID-19 patients died in Pali. One death each were reported on Thursday in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Kota and Tonk, the report said.

Ajmer recorded a maximum of 233 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the report. Other cases were reported from Alwar (180), Bhilwara (106), Bikaner (117), Bundi (38), Chittorgarh (22), Dausa (14), Dholpur (58), Jaipur (202), Jodhpur (139), Kota (70), Nagaur (50), Pratapgarh (19) and Udaipur (82).

A total of 51,190 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 50,560 of them have been discharged from hospitals. The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 14,508 in Rajasthan, the report said..

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to deny entry to countries that bar Nigerians - minister

Nigeria will bar entry to citizens of countries that do not allow in Nigerians due to coronavirus restrictions, Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said on Thursday.The principle of reciprocity will be applied, Sirika told reporters. If you ban u...

DMRC chief inspects Rajiv Chowk Metro station

DMRC chief Mangu Singh on Thursday inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check functioning of operational systems and maintenance activities, officials said. The inspection comes amid expectations of resumption in train services with p...

Trump wants #SCOTUS OK to block critics on @realdonaldtrump

President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow him to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The administration said in a high-court filing Thursday that Trumps realdonaldtrump account with more than 85 million follow...

HC grants interim stay on Rs 5 lakh fine order on hospital

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the order in which the Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a private hospital for overcharging patients. The NMC, on August 14,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020