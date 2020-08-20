Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong accuses govt of 'double standards' over Chinese sponsor for IPL

"Is it a double standard for the poor sufferers here about whom you preach 'aatmanirbharta' or is it favouritism?" Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi asked while addressing an online press briefing. He hoped that the government would satisfy the conscience for national wealth, nationalism and patriotism on why it has allowed a company with Chinese investments to the tune of hundreds of millions of US dollars to sponsor the Indian Premier League (IPL).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:46 IST
Cong accuses govt of 'double standards' over Chinese sponsor for IPL

The Congress accused the Centre of "double standards" on Thursday as it pointed out that a Chinese company has been allowed to sponsor the IPL while the government talks about self-reliance. "Is it a double standard for the poor sufferers here about whom you preach 'aatmanirbharta' or is it favouritism?" Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi asked while addressing an online press briefing.

He hoped that the government would satisfy the conscience for national wealth, nationalism and patriotism on why it has allowed a company with Chinese investments to the tune of hundreds of millions of US dollars to sponsor the Indian Premier League (IPL). "We are not concerned with individual sectors, individual subjects, individual companies, we are concerned with the Government of India as the supposed protector of our national ethos. This is the government, this is the prime minister and this is the home minister, who give us lectures every second on nationalism, patriotism. It purportedly tests it.

"We know that this 'aatmanirbhar' slogan may cause a lot of pain, a lot of distress to people, who might have got things cheaper, temporarily at least, from China, but they are all contributing, they are all sacrificing. Why this exemption to IPL and cricket?" Singhvi asked. The government has given a call for self-reliance and a campaign for not dealing with China ever since the neighbouring country's army killed 20 Indian soldiers in a border dispute in Ladakh in June.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to deny entry to countries that bar Nigerians - minister

Nigeria will bar entry to citizens of countries that do not allow in Nigerians due to coronavirus restrictions, Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said on Thursday.The principle of reciprocity will be applied, Sirika told reporters. If you ban u...

DMRC chief inspects Rajiv Chowk Metro station

DMRC chief Mangu Singh on Thursday inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check functioning of operational systems and maintenance activities, officials said. The inspection comes amid expectations of resumption in train services with p...

Trump wants #SCOTUS OK to block critics on @realdonaldtrump

President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow him to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The administration said in a high-court filing Thursday that Trumps realdonaldtrump account with more than 85 million follow...

HC grants interim stay on Rs 5 lakh fine order on hospital

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the order in which the Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a private hospital for overcharging patients. The NMC, on August 14,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020