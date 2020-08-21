SSR death case: CBI to start probe from late actor's Bandra residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached here in Mumbai on Thursday and initiated the probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI has formed an SIT to investigate the late actor's death and the team will begin probe from Rajput's Bandra's residence where he was found dead on June 14.

"Officers from the special investigation team and a forensic expert will visit the crime scene which is Sushant's residence in Mumbai where he was found dead. The SIT will recapture the crime scene," CBI sources told ANI. CBI officials will examine the Mumbai police officers, who had visited crime spot first.

"Officers of Mumbai Police, other members, and friends of the late actor are to be examined and those suspected persons which Mumbai Police had already questioned," the sources added. Meanwhile, the CBI officials have clarified that they will not be "arresting any suspect in the death case until any concrete and solid evidence is found against them". (ANI)

On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. Chakraborty is the main suspect in the Rajput's death case. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)