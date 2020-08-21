Left Menu
Development News Edition

SSR death case: CBI to start probe from late actor's Bandra residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached here in Mumbai on Thursday and initiated the probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 08:20 IST
SSR death case: CBI to start probe from late actor's Bandra residence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached here in Mumbai on Thursday and initiated the probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI has formed an SIT to investigate the late actor's death and the team will begin probe from Rajput's Bandra's residence where he was found dead on June 14.

"Officers from the special investigation team and a forensic expert will visit the crime scene which is Sushant's residence in Mumbai where he was found dead. The SIT will recapture the crime scene," CBI sources told ANI. CBI officials will examine the Mumbai police officers, who had visited crime spot first.

"Officers of Mumbai Police, other members, and friends of the late actor are to be examined and those suspected persons which Mumbai Police had already questioned," the sources added. Meanwhile, the CBI officials have clarified that they will not be "arresting any suspect in the death case until any concrete and solid evidence is found against them". (ANI)

On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. Chakraborty is the main suspect in the Rajput's death case. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bloomberg urges voters to view Trump as employee

Businessman Mike Bloomberg is urging Americans to evaluate President Donald Trump like a coworker or employee when deciding whether to give him another termAt Thursdays Democratic National Convention, Bloomberg asked Would you rehire or wor...

U.S. to ask top court to restore Boston Marathon bomber Tsarnaev's death sentence

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will ask the nations top court to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 ot...

Bieber wins 5th as Indians blank Pirates to sweep series

Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber continued his sparkling season, pitching six scoreless innings Thursday to help the visiting Indians complete a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-0 victory. It was Clevelands season-best...

Vodafone NZ recognised in 2020 CX Awards

Vodafone NZ is thrilled that work to bring world-leading automation processes and robotics into its phone and internet network operations centre has been recognised in the 2020 CX Awards as offering a great customer experience outcome.Vodaf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020