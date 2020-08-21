Lucknow: KGMU VC tests positive for COVID-19

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, Lieutenant General (retd) Dr. Bipin Puri has tested positive for COVID-19, Sudhir Singh KGMU isolation ward in charge informed on Friday. The investigation was conducted after the VC's driver and another KGMU staff member tested positive.

"The VC does not have any symptoms and is feeling healthy. He is in home isolation as a precaution. He has appealed that those who have come in contact with him in the recent past should also get tested," Singh said. Uttar Pradesh now has a total of 48,511 active cases and 1,21,090 recoveries.

So far, 2,733 deaths have been reported from the state.