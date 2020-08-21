Left Menu
One killed, another injured after firing by miscreants in Bihar's Samastipur

One person was killed and another injured after they were shot by unknown miscreants in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday.

ANI | Samastipur (Bihar) | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:01 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

One person was killed and another injured after they were shot by unknown miscreants in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Virendra Paswan, died on the spot after suffering a bullet injury while his son Rupesh who also got seriously injured during the attack has been at a hospital here.

Paswan and his son were attacked by miscreants following a dispute during an orchestral event, the police said. The incident took place at Mahisari Ward 3 of the Ujiarpur Police Station area yesterday.

The police are making efforts to nab the accused and an investigation into the matter.

