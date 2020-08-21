Srisailam Hydel project tragedy: two bodies recovered

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI): Two bodies have been recovered by rescue teams from the Srisailam hydroelectric plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border, where nine persons are feared trapped in a fire mishap, officials said on Friday. Both were assistant engineers at the plant.

Nagarkurnool District Collector L Sharma said the body of Assistant Engineer Sunder Nayak, hailing from Suryapet, has been recovered and been sent for post-mortem. Police identified the other body as that of assistant engineer Mohan Kumar.

The Collector told PTI that CISF personnel have also joined the rescue operations and added that five fire engines are engaged in the operation. Thick smoke is still coming out of the tunnel where the hydel project is located and efforts are on to lessen its intensity , he said.

Nine persons arefeared trapped in Srisailam Left bank hydroelectric station located underground on the Telangana- Andhra Pradesh border after the fire broke out late last night. Though the fire was put off, thick smoke engulfed the tunnel where the power plant is located, hampering the rescue operations.

Six persons are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital for suffocation. Out of those trapped, one is a Deputy Engineer, four are Assistant Engineers and two are workers of the plant, Sharma said.