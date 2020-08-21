Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari stresses on using modern and green technologies in road construction

The Minister launched ‘Harit Path’, a mobile app to monitor the plantations through geo-tagging and web-based GIS-enabled monitoring tools. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:01 IST
Gadkari stresses on using modern and green technologies in road construction
The Minister suggested that specialised persons/agencies should be hired for plantation of trees along the highways. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has stressed upon utilising modern and green technologies in road construction all over the country. Chairing a meeting to review New Green Highways Policy (Plantation) and to discuss the use of new technologies in road construction through video conference today, he said that it should be our mission to reduce the cost of construction by 25 % and for this new technology are required.

The Minister launched 'Harit Path', a mobile app to monitor the plantations through geo-tagging and web-based GIS-enabled monitoring tools. The app has been developed by NHAI to monitor location, growth, species details, maintenance activities, targets and achievements of each of its field units for each and every plant under all plantation projects. While inaugurating the mobile app, the Minister emphasized on strict monitoring of plantation and transplantation of trees.

The Minister suggested that specialised persons/agencies should be hired for plantation of trees along the highways. He suggested involving NGOs, Self-help groups and Horticulture and Forest department in this. The officials assured that they will be able to achieve the goal of 100% plantation on highways upto March 2022.

While discussing the issue of Transplantation of trees, Shri Gadkari said that it should be our mission to save all the trees from being cut and specialised agencies equipped with new technologies should be hired for the purpose. The minister stressed upon using local indigenous material like jute, coir, etc for strengthening purposes. Shri Gadkari also said that the right choice of species suiting local conditions is also very important.

While discussing new technologies in road construction, he said that it should be our mission to reduce the cost of construction by 25 % and for this new technology are required. He said that specific areas like hilly areas, border areas and coastal areas need different approach and technologies. He appreciated the use of such technology in road construction in Andaman and Nicobar and motivated NHIDCL to follow the example in the rest of the projects.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Follow social distancing norms during festival: Ganesh mandals

People should not ignore social distancing norms while shopping for the Ganesh festival, an umbrella body of Ganesh mandals in the city said on Friday. Videos on social media showed thousands of people thronging the vegetable and flower mar...

Wild bear attacks man at residential area in Odisha's Kalahandi

A wild bear entered a residential area of the Bhawanipatna city in Odishas Kalahandi district, triggering panic among citizens after it attacked a person on Friday, district forest officer Nitish Kumar said. In the video, the bear can be se...

New ADB VP Ashok Lavasa meets Vice President Naidu

The outgoing Election Commissioner and newly-appointed Vice President of Asian Development Bank, Ashok Lavasa called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday.Taking to Twitter, the Vice President of India posted a picture ...

No Arjuna for past Khel Ratnas Sakshi and Mirabai

The Sports Ministry on Friday decided against bestowing the Arjuna award on former Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai Chanu, pruning the list to 27 but accepted an unprecedented five recommendations for the countrys highest sportin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020