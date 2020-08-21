Traffic disrupted on Chamoli-Ukhimath National Highway-107, 15 other roads in Uttarakhand
ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:07 IST
The incessant rains in Chamoli have affected traffic on 16 major roads including Chamoli-Ukhimath National Highway 107. Traffic has been stopped from Mandal to Chopta. The late-night rains caused havoc in Bijar village of the district. Water from drains has entered many houses in the village.
The motorway connecting Nandprayag and the Ghat block was obstructed by uprooted trees and debris near Ganesh Nagar. Some car owners who had parked their vehicles away from the roads did not suffer damage. The Public Works Department faced difficulty in reopening roads due to the falling debris from the hill. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with intense spells likely at a few places and extremely heavy rains at isolated places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri, Dehradun, and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand during the next few days.
