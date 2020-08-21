Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:18 IST
These are the top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION MDS15 TL-FIRE-TOLL 9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire mishap in Telangana Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) Nine people died in a fire mishap in the Srisailam hydroelectric plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border on Friday, a senior government official said. BOM3 MH-SUSHANT-CBI CBI starts probe in Sushant death case Mumbai: After the Supreme Court nod, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday started its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in the city as it collected relevant documents and reports from the Mumbai police, officials said.

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-BCG VACCINE COVID-19: Study to find effectiveness of BCG vaccine in elders Mumbai: The ICMR is undertaking a study in Mumbai to evaluate whether the BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guerin) vaccine, primarily used against tuberculosis, is effective in preventing COVID-19 in elderly population, the city civic body said on Friday. DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India crosses 29-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 29 lakh, a day after it crossed 28 lakh, with a single-day spike of 68,898 infections, while the recoveries have increased to 21,58,946 on Friday pushing the recovery rate to over 74 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL17 AVI-AIR INDIA-HONG KONG 14 Air India passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 till Thursday: Hong Kong govt New Delhi: Fourteen passengers who travelled from Delhi to Hong Kong on an Air India flight on August 14 have tested positive for COVID-19 till Thursday, the Hong Kong government said. CAL1 WB-LOCKDOWN West Bengal: Strict lockdown in Kolkata, violations reported in some districts Kolkata: Normal life came to a grinding halt in the city on Friday as a complete shutdown was enforced across West Bengal for the second consecutive day this week to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, while violation of the lockdown restrictions was witnessed in some towns and rural areas in the state.

DES4 UP-LD MLA BJP legislator Janmejay Singh dies of cardiac arrest Lucknow/Deoria: BJP MLA from Deoria Sadar seat, Janmejay Singh, has died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Lucknow, party spokesperson Chandra Mohan said Friday. He was 75. LEGAL LGD1 SC-JUDGE SC rejects plea seeking inquiry into conduct of ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi as judge New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking setting up of a three-judge panel to inquire into the conduct of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a judge of the apex court. Gogoi is now a Rajya Sabha MP.

BUSINESS DEL24 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets back to winning ways as banks, power stocks jump; log weekly gains Mumbai: Benchmark indices resumed their ascent on Friday after a day's breather as investors flocked to banking and power stocks amid a rebound in global markets. DCM1 BIZ-TAX-REFUND Income Tax refunds worth Rs 88,652 cr issued to 24.64 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Friday said it has issued refunds worth Rs 88,652 crore to over 24 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

FOREIGN FGN10 US-DNC-BIDEN-LD NOMINATION Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination, says Trump has cloaked US in darkness Washington: Joe Biden pledged that he will be an "ally of the light" as he officially accepted the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party, urging the American voters to unite to overcome a "season of darkness" that President Donald Trump has cloaked the US for "much too long". By Lalit K Jha FGN34 US-DNC-BIDEN-2NDLD HARRIS Kamala's 'story is the American story', says Biden in his presidential nomination acceptance speech Washington: Democratic Party's presidential nominee Joe Biden praised his Indian-American running mate Kamala Harris during his nomination acceptance speech, describing the California senator as a "powerful voice" in the US and said her "story is the American story." By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD6 SPO-HOCK-JOHN-RESIGNATION 'Ignored' David John resigns as Hockey India's High Performance Director New Delhi: Hockey India's long-standing High Performance Director David John has resigned from his post, days after his contract was renewed by the Sports Authority of India, apparently because of differences with the national federation's top brass. PTI HDA.

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

NHRC report on Jamia violence states police action not handled professionally, observes Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday observed that the National Human Rights Commission NHRC report did not given a clean chit to anyone in the violence that took place at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year. The report also...

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 profit falls to Rs 273 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 273 crore in the quarter ended June, down from Rs 790 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 2,575 crore in Q1 FY21 ...

Irish county to remain under lockdown, business body told

Irelands public health officials have recommended that strict COVID-19 restrictions should remain in place in one of the three counties where they were reimposed two weeks ago, the health minister was quoted as telling local businesses. Ire...

Bista gets NOC from MCA for likely move to Uttarakhand

Promising opener Jay Bista has been given a No Objection Certificate NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association for a likely move to Uttarakhand. We have issued him the NOC on Friday afternoon after he had applied for it earlier this week. But...
