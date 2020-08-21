Pained by loss of lives in tragic fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. Nine people have died in the fire mishap at the plant

The fire broke out late on Thursday night when at least 17 people were inside the hydroelectric plant and eight of them managed to come out, officials said. "Pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," Kovind tweeted.