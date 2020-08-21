Online modules will bring about ease of doing business for jewellers: Paswan

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Shri Ram Vilas Paswan today virtually launched the online system of Registration and Renewal of Jewellers and online system of recognition and renewal of the Assaying and Hallmarking Centres. This online system can be accessed through the Bureau of Indian Standards web portal www.manakonline.in.While launching the online system, Shri Paswan said that it was difficult to handle the large number of proposals received for registration manually, these online modules will bring about ease of doing business for both the jewellers and the entrepreneurs who have established Assaying and Hallmarking Centres or wish to do so. Hallmarking of precious metals will be mandatory from 1st June 2021.

While briefing the media about the scheme, Shri Paswan said that the best thing about the online system is that there will be no human interface in processing the applications. Now, Jewellers can apply online and submit required necessary documents and fees for obtaining a licence through this online portal. Explaining about the online process, he said that the moment a jeweller submits the application with the requisite fees, he will be granted registration. A mail and SMS alert will go to him, informing Registration Number, and then he can download and print the Certificate of Registration using the Registration Number.

Shri Paswan said that with hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts becoming mandatory, the number of jewellers coming forward for registration is expected to go up5 lakh from the present 31,000. Shri Paswan said that the number of jewellery and artefacts to be hallmarked will also see a big jump too. He said it is estimated that the number may go up to 10 crores from the present level of 5 crores. This will necessitate an increase in the number of Assaying and Hallmarking Centres too. At present, there are 921 Centres, located in 234 districts of the country. He informed that BIS is working on operationalizing the A&H centres in the remaining 480 districts by June 2021. Shri Paswan informed that now BIS Hallmark will be issued for three categories only. They are 14 carats (14K585), 18(18K750) carat and 22 (22K916) carat only with A&H centre's identification mark/number and jewellers identification mark/number.

He said that the online system will ensure that applications to start a new centre or renew the existing license can be submitted online. The entire process of recognition, which involves an audit of the Centres, submission of audit report, and grant of recognition or renewal, has been automated. Not only the applicant will have all the information available with him, but it will also be possible to do real-time basis monitoring of the processing of applications.

Shri Paswan in his address made special mention of the fact that the online system of the audit will facilitate expeditious disposal of complaints regarding malpractices in the Hallmarking of jewellery items. He said that BIS was also working on the module to automate the work-flow of the Assaying and Hallmarking Centres, which is expected to be ready by December 2020.

He said that with the launch of the two online systems, he expects jewellers and entrepreneurs will be encouraged to join the government's effort to ensure the availability of the gold jewellery of proven quality and purity to the consumers. Shri Paswan further said that while reviewing the functioning of BIS, he could also see the need for augmenting the manpower dedicated to Hallmarking and approved the engagement of additional manpower at the Branch Offices.

Shri Paswan said that the Department is in the process to implement IS or EU standards for products in India. He said, from September 2020, BIS officials along with customs officials will examine the quality and standard of imported products cargos on 7 Indian ports. Only those products, who meet the prescribed quality standards will be given permission to enter the Indian markets. Presently steel, chemical, heavy machinery and toys hold the major share in the import list of the country.

Shri Paswan informed that the BIS is also working on Quality Checks for various products available in the market. At present QCO's for 254 products are there and QCO's for another 268 products under the pipeline. Shri Paswan informed that the discussion with other ministries and departments are going on to provide QC for more products.

The new BIS Act,2017 is more effective in overcoming the new challenges of the economy. The scope of BIS widens through this Act. Department of Consumer Affairs is having a discussion with other ministries and department so that they can also issue the certificate of conformity for standardization of products comes under their prerogative.

In his concluding remarks, Shri Paswan drew attention towards the Bureau of Indian Standards -BIS Care app launched some time back. He urged consumers to use this app to register complaints regarding the quality of jewellery/artefacts or any deficiency in the grant of registration or recognition of A&H centres or any other product.

