Babri mosque demolition case: CBI submits written arguments in court

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:49 IST
The CBI on Friday submitted its written arguments in connection with the Babri mosque demolition case in a special court here.  After taking it on record and supplying its copies to the counsel for the accused, special CBI judge S K Yadav asked the defense counsels to submit their written arguments in response to CBI's arguments by August 24. The special CBI court will pronounce its judgment after submission of written arguments by defense counsels. There are a total of 32 accused in the case including former deputy prime minister L K Advani, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, BJP leaders M M Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiar and Sadhvi Ritambhara. The special CBI court is trying its best to meet the August 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court to conclude the trial of the case. The Babri mosque was demolished in December 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that it was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple in Ayodhya.

